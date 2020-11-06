SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Las Vegas Raiders X-Factors vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to go 2-0 in the AFC West when they travel to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

To do that, they’ll of course need contributions from across the roster. 

So, as we have every week, we’ll be looking at the potential X-factors that could help lead the Raiders to a win on Sunday.

Clelin Ferrell

Ferrell looked the part of a top draft pick when the Raiders played the Chargers last season. 

In those two games, Ferrell recorded 3.5 of the 4.5 sacks he had his rookie year.

At this point, Ferrell is probably overdue for a get-right game.

In seven games so far this season, the former No. 4 overall pick still has zero sacks.

Fortunately for him and the rest of the Raiders pass rush, the Chargers have dealt with multiple injuries along their offensive line this season.

The opportunity is there for Ferrell to finally get going. 

If he can, it’ll hopefully help reinforce why the Raiders made him such a big investment.

Hunter Renfrow

Keeping with looking at past production against the Chargers, receiver Hunter Renfrow missed out by one yard from being the leading receiver for the Raiders in both games against Los Angeles last season.

The second game included a seven-catch, 107-yard effort. 

Coming off of catching the game’s only touchdown in the Raiders' win last week, Renfrow should have a clearer sky in the California sun.

It wouldn’t just be because of the weather though. 

The Chargers traded defensive back Desmond King III earlier this week. 

Against slot receivers, King has been rated by Pro Football Focus as the third-best cover man since 2018.

Now that he’s gone, Renfrow could have the opportunity to feast on Sunday. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Next Three Games are Critical for Las Vegas Raiders Plans

The Las Vegas Raiders rebuilding plans come into full view as they face their next three opponents, all from the AFC West.

Tom LaMarre

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Question, Emails: Week 9

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven published Hondo Carpenter takes time to answer your Las Vegas Raiders questions and emails.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Raiders Clemson Star Tanner Muse Out this Season

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially lost former Clemson Tiger super-star Tanner Muse fore the remained of the season.

Jairo Alvarado

Las Vegas Raiders Hit With COVID-19 Fine, Loss of Draft Pick

Due to multiple COVID-19 policy offenses, the NFL has fined the Raiders an additional $500,000 and stripped them of their 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

Hikaru Kudo

Previewing the Los Angeles Chargers Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders offense will have to contend with Joey Bosa when they play the Los Angeles Chargers

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Bouncing Back After a Missed Field Goal

While placekicker Daniel Carlson missed a field goal attempt on Sunday, he bounced back and helped the Raiders defeat the Browns.

Hikaru Kudo

by

NewRaiderFan

Previewing the Los Angeles Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders will go back to California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers this week

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

DuffyCarpenter1

Derek Carr's Play On the Field Speaks for Itself

Despite his critics being obnoxious at best and ill-informed at worst, Derek Carr allows for his play to speak for itself in leading the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jairo Alvarado

by

MSU88CHICK

The Offensive Line Can Succeed Without Tackle Trent Brown

The Raiders offensive line can indeed win games without tackle Trent Brown, as showcased in their victory on Sunday.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski: “Turnover Battles Win Games”

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski committed the lone turnover this past Sunday, kickstarting the Raiders defense.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK