Las Vegas Raiders X-Factors vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to go 2-0 in the AFC West when they travel to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

To do that, they’ll of course need contributions from across the roster.

So, as we have every week, we’ll be looking at the potential X-factors that could help lead the Raiders to a win on Sunday.

Clelin Ferrell

Ferrell looked the part of a top draft pick when the Raiders played the Chargers last season.

In those two games, Ferrell recorded 3.5 of the 4.5 sacks he had his rookie year.

At this point, Ferrell is probably overdue for a get-right game.

In seven games so far this season, the former No. 4 overall pick still has zero sacks.

Fortunately for him and the rest of the Raiders pass rush, the Chargers have dealt with multiple injuries along their offensive line this season.

The opportunity is there for Ferrell to finally get going.

If he can, it’ll hopefully help reinforce why the Raiders made him such a big investment.

Hunter Renfrow

Keeping with looking at past production against the Chargers, receiver Hunter Renfrow missed out by one yard from being the leading receiver for the Raiders in both games against Los Angeles last season.

The second game included a seven-catch, 107-yard effort.

Coming off of catching the game’s only touchdown in the Raiders' win last week, Renfrow should have a clearer sky in the California sun.

It wouldn’t just be because of the weather though.

The Chargers traded defensive back Desmond King III earlier this week.

Against slot receivers, King has been rated by Pro Football Focus as the third-best cover man since 2018.

Now that he’s gone, Renfrow could have the opportunity to feast on Sunday.

