Raiders-Rams Joint Practice Ends Early Due to Altercation

The Raiders-Rams joint-practice session ended early due to an altercation during the special-teams portion.

Apparently, flares were a little too high during Day 2 of the Raiders-Rams joint practice camp on Thursday.

It’s typically for teams to hold a couple of days of joint practice before a pre-season matchup just to get their oversized pre-season squads up to par.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden believed they had a great workout … until the special team's section hit.

"I thought we had great work today until right at the end of the special teams period," Gruden said.

"I have no idea what that was, but that's enough of that crap. It's not good for football, that's not good for anything. So, that's the end of that practice session."

Rams head coach Sean McVay had a similar thing to say.

"It's unfortunate we didn't get to finish up (the joint session), but that's kind of where I'll leave that at,” McVay said.

As for whether there was a “message” to send to the players, Gruden said there isn’t any. Fighting is simply not tolerated in football.

"There's no message. They know. They know better," Gruden said. "Everybody knows better. And again, it wasn't everybody fighting. It'll be on TV. You'll see a bunch of guys screaming and yelling.”

“But it was two guys in a special teams period, and then it was a lot of trash-talking that escalated. It's just sickening, really. It's just stupidity. I'm done with that. It's just child's play to me."

Let the plays on the field talk gentlemen.

