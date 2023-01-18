Raider Rookie Evaluations: Luke Masterson

Las Vegas Raiders rookie linebacker Luke Masterson finished with 59 combined tackles, including four tackles for losses this season.

Las Vegas Raiders undrafted free agent Luke Masterson was one of the team's most pleasant surprises this season.

It took a little while for the Wake Forest prospect to earn his break, as Masterson played only two defensive snaps in the first eight games.

Finally in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the linebacker took the field 11 times and was able to record two assisted tackles.

The following week, Masterson earned his first-career NFL start in the Raiders' Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

While that game was one of the Silver and Black's worst of the season, Masterson was one of the few promising takeaways. In his 47 defensive snaps, the rookie totaled six combined tackles, including one tackle for a loss.

Masterson then went on to post 13 combined tackles over the Raiders' next four games.

In the team's Week 15 victory over the New England Patriots, the linebacker finished with a team-leading, season-high 11 combined tackles, including a tackle for a loss.

The next week, Masterson registered double-digits in tackles again, ending up with 10 combined tackles with another tackle for a loss. He finished out the season with seven combined tackles against the San Francisco 49ers and nine against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Masterson wound up with 59 combined tackles, four tackles for losses and a quarterback hit in his rookie season.

It's safe to say the Raiders have another reliable option at the linebacker position that they might not have expected to have early in the season.

