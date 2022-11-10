Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut

The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster and signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday.

These two moves came just a day after the team released safety Johnathan Abram.

Pola-Mao has played two games for the Raiders this season, Week 2 and Week 3.

The 23-year-old safety only played on special teams in those two games, having taken the field for 14 plays in Week 2 and 13 in Week 3.

Pola-Mao was signed by Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent out of USC and even made the Raiders' final roster. He was, however, waived by the team on Sept. 29 before being signed to the practice squad.

Pola-Mao posted 178 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, five interceptions and 13 passes defensed in his 32 games with USC.

The first-year pro is a great nephew of Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu.

Elliott is in his third year in the NFL, having played his first true season last year with the Detroit Lions.

He was signed by Detroit as a free agent out of Notre Dame. The Lions would release him in early September of 2020 before being signed to the practice squad nearly a year later.

Elliott made one start in eight games as a Lion, while making eight tackles on defense and three stops on special-team plays.

He was released by Detroit back in May before being picked up by the New England Patriots in early August. New England, however, would waive the young safety on Aug. 20.

Elliot played four years at Notre Dame (three-year starter), where he posted 134 tackles and six interceptions.

