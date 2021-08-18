Malcolm Koonce Adjusting to New Level of Competition

The Las Vegas Raiders Malcolm Koonce, a 2021 third-round pick, has been getting used to the increased quality of O-line play in the NFL.

With the Las Vegas Raiders' first preseason game, a 20-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, in the books, fans now have their first chance to see the team's new faces in real game action.

That includes pass rusher Malcolm Koonce, the team's third-round draft pick from earlier this year.

Likely to see himself being rotated between spots on the edge and at linebacker, Koonce has had no problem fitting in wherever defensive coordinator Gus Bradley wants to use him.

When asked about what's surprised him so far playing in the NFL in a recent press conference, the quality of offensive line play stood out to the former Buffalo Bull.

"The quality of O-lineman is so much different than college," said Koonce.

"In college, you're kind of going against kids who are just like you. Here, you're going against professionals, people w hoactually work on their feet, work on their hands."

Having to go against that has made Koonce have to re-examine what moves and techniques worked for him in college.

"Coming off the draft, you haven't played football in so long, especially me since I was coming off an injury," Koonce said.

"So I feel like I haven't played football in forever, and so I have to tap into my mind for the moves that I know are successful and how to game plan against certain O-lineman."

It should serve as a good lesson for Koonce as he continues to adjust to the life of a professional NFL player.

It also shows why Raiders coaches have pointed out Koonce as being a player who has stood out so far in camp.

Koonce both knowing the adjustments he has to make and then making them should give optimism for Koonce being able to make an impact right away.

