Marcus Mariota Departs For Falcons

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost former backup quarterback Marcus Mariota to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to come up as an active participant in this offseason's free agency frenzy.

However, while the organization gained an addition to its defense with the signing of Micah Kiser on Monday, it lost a piece on offense in former backup quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Only hours after the Atlanta Falcons traded four-time Pro-Bowl quarterback, Matt Ryan, to the Indianapolis Colts, the organization agreed to terms with former Heisman Trophy winner Mariota, per Ian Rapoport. 

Mariota spent two seasons with the Raiders and played in only 11 games.

While his time with the Raiders didn't prove to be as prosperous as his tenure with the Tennessee Titans, Mariota played an integral role with the organization last season, occasionally taking the field to be used as a mobile option behind center.

The quarterback was a frequent starter throughout the majority of his career in Tennessee, and he could very well be called upon to step into the same role again while with Atlanta.

Mariota's absence could potentially present a more significant opportunity for new addition Garrett Gilbert.

The organization announced its official signing of Gilbert on Monday morning.

Mariota's most notable stint of his football career was his tenure at the University of Oregon, where he led the Ducks to their first-ever College Football Playoff title in the same season he was awarded the Heisman Trophy.

The quarterback still has much he can bring to the table and has a very strong chance of being an impactful contributor in the NFL.

