Raiders Owner Mark Davis Buys WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces

Raiders owner Mark Davis is now an owner of two franchises, as his newest is the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, pending WNBA Board of Governors approval

Mark Davis is now a proud owner of two franchises in two different leagues.

The Las Vegas Raiders owner and son of legendary Raiders owner Al Davis has reached an agreement to purchase WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces from MGM Resorts International, pending approval by the WNBA Board of Governors.

Davis said he had an opportunity to speak with players, coaches and administrators within the Aces organization.

George Klivakoff, President of Entertainment & Sports at MGM Resorts International, confirmed Davis’s purchase on Thursday.

“We can confirm we have entered into an agreement to sell the Las Vegas Aces to Mark Davis and are awaiting approval from the WNBA Board of Governors,” Kilvakoff said in a statement.

“Mark is a longtime champion of women’s basketball and we believe he is the right person to lead the Aces into a new era. We will continue our enthusiastic support of the WNBA, NBA and basketball in Las Vegas.”

The Aces have been in Las Vegas since 2017. They play their home games at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, owned by MGM Resorts International.

Last year, the Aces made the WNBA Finals, where they were swept by the Seattle Storm.

Davis has supported the Aces since their arrival in Las Vegas and has donated Aces game tickets to children in the Las Vegas area.

It’s another way Mark Davis is differentiating himself from his father.

Although an owner of two franchises, it’s no doubt his primary focus will remain with the Raiders.

