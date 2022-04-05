Raiders Third-Round Possibilities, Part Five

The Las Vegas Raiders should still have a number of difference makers to choose from in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Mississippi State's Martin Emerson

Cornerback is a position that can never have too much depth in today's NFL, and the Las Vegas Raiders should know that well after seeing multiple injuries last season.

The Raiders have added multiple corners in free agency, but the 2022 NFL Draft could provide more, including Mississippi State's Martin Emerson.

At 6-2 and 200 pounds, Emerson has the size and length that teams covet in today's starting corners.

It helped him lead the SEC in pass breakups in 2020 with 11, allowing only a quarterback rating of 76 in coverage.

Emerson has also shown to be a willing tackler in the running game, having 49 or more tackles in each of the last two seasons.

He's adept at being able to contact receivers without drawing penalties, giving Emerson a physical edge in a number of matchups.

Even if he's not a ballhawk, Emerson is great at attacking the catch point of a receiver, giving him the chance to be a consistent disruptor.

What Emerson doesn't have is good short-area quickness, as shiftier receivers can take advantage by quickly creating space where Emerson can't keep up.

That extends to his speed going down the field, with scouts noting Emerson doesn't have a long speed that No. 1 caliber corners usually possess.

It could make Emerson less fit for certain schemes, but he can be a useful counter against bigger receivers with his size and awareness.

In a division that's stacked with receiving talent, Emerson could prove to be an attractive target for the Raiders.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter