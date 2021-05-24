Las Vegas Raiders Great on Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock, Mark Davis

Successful teams in the NFL start by having outstanding leadership and communication across the front office.

Dysfunctional teams who lack that leadership and communication find themselves at the bottom of the league for years.

As for the Las Vegas Raiders find themselves building from the ground up, starting with its front office to its core players.

Legendary Raiders linebacker and former Lions CEO Matt Millen knows how difficult it is to succeed when no one in the front office is on the same page.

"You can't win without it, and if you look at all the good organizations, that happens. There are some places that don't win and they're still on the same page," said Millen.

Millen is a longtime friend of Sports Illustrated Raider Maven Editor and Publisher Hondo Carpenter. Millen recently joined Carpenter on the Radio, as he was co-hosting with Clay Baker on the "Pritch & Clay" morning show on Raider Nation Radio (LINK TO LISTEN LIVE).

"Ron Wolf to me was one of the best GMs ever. Ron Wolf had an ability to be able to look at players and make them fit through what they were doing, that was Ron's gift. He's an old Raider, he stood by Al Davis, came up with the Raiders system with John Madden and came all the way through everything," Millen added. "His gift was to be able to sit with the coaches and understand what they were doing and get the player that fits that system."

Raiders owner Mark Davis has hired people that know and understand football. He gave John Gruden a 10-year contract; he later brought in Mike Mayock as the GM to help them evaluate and bring in the right players to Gruden's system. Between the three, they have built a solid foundation to win today and be successful in the future.

"If they're not on the same page, you don't have a chance, but sometimes when you're still on the same page, it still doesn't work. And so, it's not an easy business, but I think that the Raiders certainly are on the right path," said Millen.

Signing and drafting players with versatility, maturity, and leadership skills show how invested the front office is in bringing in the right players to help the franchise move forward.

