Defensive Tackle Maurice Hurst Placed On COVID/Reserve List

Defensive Tackle Maurice Hurst was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list yesterday.

While this didn't mean Hurst tested positive for COVID-19 at the time, he is the first Raider to be placed on the list this season. NFL teams are not allowed to state why a player was placed on the COVID-19 list.

According to ESPN, Hurst tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Hurst wasn’t one of 10 Raiders that were fined on Monday after attending the Darren Waller Foundation event last week. Players were photographed without wearing masks. Waller was fined $30,000 while nine other players were fined $15,000 each.

During this season, the Silver and Black have incurred $565,000 fines in violation of COVID-19 protocols. Fines include a $250,000 fine for the team and a $100,000 fine for head coach Jon Gruden after he was violating the mask policy in the season opener against the Saints. An additional $50,000 fine was given to the team after allowing a non-credentialed team employee to access the locker room post-game.

Hurst has played in every game so far this season. He is currently the backup for defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

While Collins has a total of three total tackles, including two solo tackles this season, Hurst has 13 total tackles, including eight solo tackles and half a sack.

Outside of Hurst’s success on the field, his placement on the COVID-19/Reserve list is slight concerning due to a prior heart condition. During the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, he was on the sideline during Combine drills due to his heart condition.

This was brought to light after an irregular electrocardiogram (EKG) during a routine medical exam.

The same happened for Hurst earlier during his collegiate career at the University of Michigan.

Both times, Hurst was cleared to play football. It hasn’t affected his play on the field thus far in his career.

