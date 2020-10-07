SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Defensive Tackle Maurice Hurst Placed On COVID/Reserve List

Hikaru Kudo

Defensive Tackle Maurice Hurst was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list yesterday.

While this didn't mean Hurst tested positive for COVID-19 at the time, he is the first Raider to be placed on the list this season. NFL teams are not allowed to state why a player was placed on the COVID-19 list.

According to ESPN, Hurst tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Hurst wasn’t one of 10 Raiders that were fined on Monday after attending the Darren Waller Foundation event last week. Players were photographed without wearing masks. Waller was fined $30,000 while nine other players were fined $15,000 each.

During this season, the Silver and Black have incurred $565,000 fines in violation of COVID-19 protocols. Fines include a $250,000 fine for the team and a $100,000 fine for head coach Jon Gruden after he was violating the mask policy in the season opener against the Saints. An additional $50,000 fine was given to the team after allowing a non-credentialed team employee to access the locker room post-game.

Hurst has played in every game so far this season. He is currently the backup for defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

While Collins has a total of three total tackles, including two solo tackles this season, Hurst has 13 total tackles, including eight solo tackles and half a sack.

Outside of Hurst’s success on the field, his placement on the COVID-19/Reserve list is slight concerning due to a prior heart condition. During the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, he was on the sideline during Combine drills due to his heart condition.

This was brought to light after an irregular electrocardiogram (EKG) during a routine medical exam.

The same happened for Hurst earlier during his collegiate career at the University of Michigan.

Both times, Hurst was cleared to play football. It hasn’t affected his play on the field thus far in his career.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills Game Thread

This is the official Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven game thread for Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hikaru Kudo

Las Vegas Raiders Defense Must Improve

Whether it's consistency, penalties or pass rush, the Raiders defense must improve on their defense.

Hikaru Kudo

by

skynyrd77

Previewing Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders can't afford to slide any further going into their next game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XVI

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions Week 5

Each week at Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven, we take time to answer your Las Vegas Raiders questions and emails.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Makes History

Derek Carr passed a legend in Kenny "The Snake" Stabler as the all-time Oakland Las Vegas Raiders touchdown passing leader in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Jairo Alvarado

by

MSU88CHICK

Fumbles Hurt the Las Vegas Raiders Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders left 14 points on the field after turning over the ball on fumbles. The Raiders must fix the fumbling issue.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Recap Las Vegas Raiders 30-23 Loss to the Buffalo Bills

The Las Vegas Raiders once again suffered from missed opportunities in coming up short against the Buffalo Bills

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills Instant Reaction

Here is an instant reaction to the Las Vegas Raiders home loss to the Buffalo Bills from Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Buffalo Bills

The Raiders (2-1) are hosting the Bills (3-0) in the Week 4 matchup. Details on how to watch today's game.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK