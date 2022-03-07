Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Set to Receive Extension

The Las Vegas Raiders are reported to have plans to sign star defensive end Maxx Crosby to contract extension.

The future is certainly bright for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who comes off a break-out third season as a pro.

Now, it looks like much of that future will continue to make its progression in Sin City.

The Raiders plan to sign young Crosby to a contract extension, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

The last time the Raiders faced a fateful decision with an All-Pro edge rusher, they gave away an Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year, Khalil Mack, to the Chicago Bears.

This time, a new-look front office is looking to make a strong first impression by extending its bond with its most valuable piece.

Crosby had an excellent third season in which he received his first Pro Bowl selection, was honored as a member of the NFL All-Pro second team, and won the Pro Bowl Defensive MVP Award.

Tafur reported that Crosby's potential deal could put him among some of the highest-paid edge rushers in the league.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter