Crosby, Perryman Host Raiders Youth Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders Skills Camp took place at Intermountain Performance Center last Saturday, and two star players, defensive end Maxx Crosby and linebacker Denzel Perryman, were the ones leading the way.

The camp welcomed children from organizations like Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, Clark County School District Athletics, City of Las Vegas Parks and Recreation, Henderson Flag Football League, and National Youth Sports Nevada.

"At the end of the day, that's what it's all about," Crosby said, via Raiders.com. "Just giving back and being of service, so for me, it's an awesome opportunity to come out here, give back to the kids, and just have a blast.

"We have the best facility in the league, so we want to be able to utilize it, not only for us, but for the community and having people in here. So it's a blessing for sure."

Perryman was also excited for the opportunity.

"Just being here in our workspace, having a camp, having the kids here in general, it's amazing," Perryman said. "Just being out here with the kids and being here with your teammate, that's what it's all about. Because at the end of the day, me and Maxx, we're together on the field and off the field, we're doing the same thing."

Jeffrey Trujillo, owner of the Green Valley Knights Youth Football Team, had high praise for the event.

"To sit back and actually see the kids have fun, take direction from someone else and mingle with other kids around the valley -- it was better than going to Disneyland," Trujillo said. "It's the best thing ever."

