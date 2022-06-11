Raiders Reaping Rewards of 2019 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders can look back at the 2019 NFL Draft and say they made a couple of the best value picks.

The poor record of first-round picks that the Las Vegas Raiders made the last several years can't be ignored.

The 2019 NFL Draft can't be ignored in that, with the Raiders declining each of their three first-round selections' fifth-year options.

For most franchises, the possibility of missing on those many picks could set them back years.

The Raiders have been able to avoid that, thanks to two players selected on day three of the draft.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, drafted in the fourth and fifth rounds, respectively, have outperformed their draft slots and have turned into stars.

They each made the Pro Bowl last season and were prime producers for the first Raiders playoff team in five years.

That production is reflected in NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks's rankings of the 15 best players from the 2019 Draft.

Renfrow starts the list at No. 15, while Crosby shows up just short of the top five at No. 6.

Renfrow has been able to overcome a perceived lack of physical prowess and has quickly become arguably the best slot receiver in the NFL.

That play also helped him earn a two-year, $32-million contract extension, with $21 million guaranteed.

Now in Coach Josh McDaniels' offense, Brooks believes that Renfrow could still reach an even higher ceiling.

"With Josh McDaniels installing a creative system ... the Pro Bowler could hit the jackpot as the Raiders' designated chain mover in the passing game," Brooks said.

In Crosby's case, he didn't even have the platform that Renfrow did at Clemson for more casual fans to recognize him.

He plays every snap like he still has a chip on his shoulder from being passed over so many times.

"Crosby outworks and outlasts his competitors on one-on-one rushes while flashing an impressive array of moves that could make him a perennial double-digit artist," Brooks said.

Crosby led the NFL in quarterback pressures last season, and now paired up with Chandler Jones, the potential for even greater sack production could very well be in reach.

For the Raiders to have found two cornerstone players in the middle rounds has delivered great value.

It's also helped make up for the overall lack of production that the Raiders' 2019 first-round class has given (as a unit) so far.

