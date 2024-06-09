Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby is Ready for Coaching Philosophy Change
Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby has had three head coaches in his time in the Silver and Black, two of them being offensive-minded.
While Crosby appreciated what both Jon Gruden and Josh McDaniels did for his career, he is excited to have Antonio Pierce, a former linebacker and defensive-minded head coach, lead the way.
Pierce took over midseason last year, and there was a noticeable change in the attitude surrounding the team. Players were more free on the field and played with more swagger and energy.
Crosby brought center Andre James on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby, and discussed the culture they are building under Pierce.
“There’s all different types of winning,” Crosby said. “There’s Andy Reid’s way of winning, there’s cutthroat, but that works. Everybody has their own recipe, but there’s only one team that wins every year. The Rams are the most laid-back, they don’t practice half the time, and they won a Super Bowl. So, there’s different ways to do it. We’re not trying to force a culture. We’re just creating one. The energy and everything, we’re just creating our own energy. It’s player-driven. You have your coaches; the coaches are kind of orchestrating the practice and what’s going on, but at the end of the day, the players have to be the ones leading the charge because we’re out there. We’re going to be the ones making the f—ing play. I have to win my one-on-one for us to get off the field. He has to lock down Chris Jones. There has to be that type of energy. So, I feel like that’s what we’re doing.”
James talked about what he likes about Pierce.
“He’s wanting us to express our personalities; he’s not trying to mold us into a certain type of way,” he said. “He’s like, ‘No, just be yourself, come in here every day with a good, positive mindset, and let’s get to work.’”
The Raiders built strong momentum to end 2023 that they want to carry into 2024 under Pierce. As Crosby said, Pierce can establish the culture, but the players have to buy in.
From what he and James said, it sounds like they are bought in.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with James and Crosby.
