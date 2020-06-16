Raiders Maxx Crosby Ready for Chiefs Patrick Mahomes

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby had what most would consider by reasonable rookie standards a stellar season leading the Raiders with 10 sacks.

Considering he was a fourth-round draft pick, the value he’s provided already would be enough to get Raider fans excited about seeing him perform on the Raiders revamped defense this season.

Fortunately for them, he’ll have plenty of motivation heading into this season as Crosby said on The Lefkoe Show last week that he wants to sack one quarterback he wasn’t able to take down his rookie year-- reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

“I was close a few times,” Crosby said. “It pissed me off pretty much. Pretty much every second after the game was over, both times, I was just mad and blah blah blah, whatever.

“He’s a different type of player, too. He’s one of those guys. He just backpedals, he’ll throw the ball from weird angles, it’s not like sacking a regular quarterback. Yeah, I’m definitely looking forward to sacking him. It needs to happen. It’s definitely going to happen.”

Crosby certainly isn’t the only one who has been dumbfounded by Mahome’s ability to escape the rush.

Among quarterbacks with at least six starts in 2019, Mahomes ranked second in sacks taken (17) and sack percentage (3.4), only behind New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Along with Mahomes' minuscule one percent interception rate, you could argue that Mahomes has become the hardest quarterback to take down in the entire league.

It’s a good thing then that Crosby will have two chances to bring him down and also maybe for it to be the difference in the game potentially for the Raiders.

Until then, though, Crosby has only one simple message for Mahomes. “You can do whatever you want,” he said. “Just know I’m coming, no doubt.”

