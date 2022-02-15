Three Raiders Make Pro Football Focus' Top 101

The 2021 NFL season has officially concluded, and following the epic Super Bowl finale, Pro Football Focus released its Top 101 players of the season list. Three Raiders, Maxx Crosby, Nate Hobbs, and Kolton Miller were honored in the ratings.

Crosby, who had arguably the best campaign of any Raider in the 2021 season, was truly one of the best defensive linemen in the entire league this season.

Not only did the 24-year-old make his first Pro Bowl, but he surpassed expectations and won Pro Bowl Defensive MVP as well.

Crosby stands at No. 12 on PFF's list after recording eight sacks, 30 quarterback hits, and seven passes defended. He was awarded Second Team All-Pro honors and led the league in QB pressures.

Hobbs proved to be a fifth-round steal for the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft. The University of Illinois product recorded 74 tackles, three passes defended, and a sack on the year.

He is listed at No. 79 on PFF's list.

Miller was one of the Raiders' most reliable assets this past season, having played every offensive snap for the Silver and Black. It was the third-straight season the tackle has done so. Miller allowed only 35 total pressures throughout the season.

He comes in at No. 46 on the list as PFF's second-highest rated tackle.

