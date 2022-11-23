Raiders' Maxx Crosby Named Art Rooney Nominee

The Las Vegas Raiders have chosen defensive end Maxx Crosby as their representative for the annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, according to Raiders.com.

The award is given to a player in the league who demonstrates notable sportsmanship on the field.

Class of 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Charles Woodson was the last Raider to win the award, in 2015.

Art Rooney was the founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and served as principal owner from 1936 to 1987. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1964.

Crosby is leading the Raiders in five major defensive categories this season: sacks (9.0), solo tackles (42), tackles for losses (16), quarterback hits (16) and forced fumbles (two).

Former NFL players Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin, Warrick Dunn and Leonard Wheeler make up the selection panel for the award.

They will choose four of the nominees from each conference as the award finalists. From there, the remaining nominees will be voted on by current NFL players next month.

"These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the fiercest competition combined with the excellence of sportsmanship," Troy Vincent, executive vice president of football operations of the NFL, said in a press release. "It reflects the very values of respect, resilience and fairness that inspire both teammates and opponents to be the best in the world."

The winner will be recognized at the NFL Honors award ceremony in February. He will be awarded $25,000 to donate to a charity of his choice.

Former Raiders fullback Alec Ingold also was named a nominee as the representative for the Miami Dolphins.

New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater was last year's recipient.

