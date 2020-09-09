SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Defensive Line Must Apply Pressure Against Panthers

Hikaru Kudo

It’s only a few days until the Raiders play their season opener against the Panthers.

Taking a brief look at the Panthers offensive line shows that they have a young offensive line, tasked to protect a new leader of their offense: Teddy Bridgewater.

The Cam Newton era at the Panthers has come to a close after the Panthers released him during the off-season.

He’s starting this year for the Patriots.

As Bridgewater returns to a consistent starting gig at quarterback, the Raiders have an advantage here.

The Silver and Black’s defense is dealing with a very young and inexperienced offensive line.

With a little over 3.5 sacks allowed per game by Carolina last season, even with personnel changes such as the addition of two-time pro bowler Russell Okung, the Raiders have a chance to pressure Bridgewater and get as many hits on him as possible.

This is where we’ll see the true improvement of defensive end, Maxx Crosby, this year. Crosby will be a key to addressing the pressure at the line.

The defensive line has to make the opponent uncomfortable at all times on the field.

With the Panthers bringing new and young offensive coordinator Joe Brady to the helm, it’ll most likely take Bridgewater a couple of games to get the playbook rolling, considering he hasn’t run full-on games with Brady in his ear just yet.

Couple this with the what I believe is one of the best pairings of linebackers in the NFL with Nick Kwiatkoski and Cory Littleton, who will be blitzing, most likely on second down plays, as long as the Raiders defensive line can apply pressure to the Panthers and with the help of their linebackers, the defense should be able to stop the offensive threat from Carolina.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Mayock Confident in Team Las Vegas Raiders Have

Mike Mayock, the Las Vegas Raiders general manager is content with the 2020 roster as the Silver and Black push for a playoff bid.

Tom LaMarre

Las Vegas Raiders Again Go With Youth

The Silver and Black go with six rookies on the heels of last season's exceptional class of first-year players,

Tom LaMarre

by

Jdmadd

Las Vegas Raiders Offense Earns High Fantasy Praise

The Las Vegas Raiders offense led by Derek Carr is getting some major love from the Sports Illustrated fantasy football team.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

ANALYSIS: Las Vegas Raiders Week One Depth Chart

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven brings you with analysis the Las Vegas Raiders week one depth chart for the Carolina Panthers.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Closer Look at the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of a youth movement and a closer look at the practice squad reveals that.

Jairo Alvarado

Las Vegas Raiders Offense vs. New Carolina Panther Defense

The Carolina Panthers are embracing a youth movement on defense this season as they open with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders Will Have a 10-6 Season

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven writer Hikaru Kudo makes his predictions for the upcoming Raiders season.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Raiderrick

Week 1 Will Be First Test for the Las Vegas Raiders Offense

This Sunday against the Panthers will be the first test for the Las Vegas Raiders offense since the pre-season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Hikaru Kudo

Carolina Panthers New Offensive Leaders in Week 1

The Carolina Panthers have a new coach and a new quarterback for the first time in a decade, and the Las Vegas Raiders will have the first shot at them.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Autumn Wind

Las Vegas Raiders Greg Olson Excited about Wide Receivers

The Las Vegas Raiders Greg Olson is excited about the wide receivers from his vantage as the offensive coordinator.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Autumn Wind