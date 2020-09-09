Defensive Line Must Apply Pressure Against Panthers

It’s only a few days until the Raiders play their season opener against the Panthers.

Taking a brief look at the Panthers offensive line shows that they have a young offensive line, tasked to protect a new leader of their offense: Teddy Bridgewater.

The Cam Newton era at the Panthers has come to a close after the Panthers released him during the off-season.

He’s starting this year for the Patriots.

As Bridgewater returns to a consistent starting gig at quarterback, the Raiders have an advantage here.

The Silver and Black’s defense is dealing with a very young and inexperienced offensive line.

With a little over 3.5 sacks allowed per game by Carolina last season, even with personnel changes such as the addition of two-time pro bowler Russell Okung, the Raiders have a chance to pressure Bridgewater and get as many hits on him as possible.

This is where we’ll see the true improvement of defensive end, Maxx Crosby, this year. Crosby will be a key to addressing the pressure at the line.

The defensive line has to make the opponent uncomfortable at all times on the field.

With the Panthers bringing new and young offensive coordinator Joe Brady to the helm, it’ll most likely take Bridgewater a couple of games to get the playbook rolling, considering he hasn’t run full-on games with Brady in his ear just yet.

Couple this with the what I believe is one of the best pairings of linebackers in the NFL with Nick Kwiatkoski and Cory Littleton, who will be blitzing, most likely on second down plays, as long as the Raiders defensive line can apply pressure to the Panthers and with the help of their linebackers, the defense should be able to stop the offensive threat from Carolina.

