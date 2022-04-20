Maxx Crosby Receives Nomination For George Halas Award

The 2021 season was big for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

In what was only his third NFL season, the edge rusher earned himself his first Pro Bowl selection after recording 56 combined tackles, seven passes defended, 30 quarterback hits, and eight sacks.

Crosby's standout season also earned him the Associated Press' second-team All-Pro honors. Crosby added the cherry on top to his incredible season with the Defensive MVP of the Pro Bowl award.

Not only did Crosby go above and beyond on the field this past season, but he did so while battling back from years of alcoholism. The Pro Bowler signed a multi-year extension with the Raiders on March 11, the two-year anniversary of his sobriety.

Crosby spoke with former teammate Will Compton on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast in March of 2021 about his decision to become sober after his rookie season.

"I woke up one morning, and I'm like 'I need help,' and I was at a point where I had no management of my life," Crosby said.

"For me, I needed to get everything reeled in and I knew I needed help ... I talked to my team, I talked to my family, my friends, my girl," Crosby added. "It was the hardest thing I ever had to do."

To say that Crosby has made the most of his last two years as a member of the Silver and Black would be an understatement.

For his personal accomplishments on and off the gridiron, the 24-year-old was nominated by the Pro Football Writers of America for their George Halas Award on Tuesday, awarded to an NFL player, coach, or staff member who has overcome the most adversity to succeed.

George Halas was a Chicago Bears icon who served as a player, manager, promoter, and owner for the organization.

Past NFL legends to have received the award include Joe Namath, Gale Sayers, Dick Butkus, Roger Staubach, Joe Montana, Dan Marino, Drew Brees, and countless others.

Crosby was nominated along with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and Washington Commanders Coach Ron Rivera.

The winner will be announced on May 9.

