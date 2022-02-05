Maxx Crosby Talks Pro Bowl and Josh McDaniels

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby gave some insight into his first Pro Bowl and the hire of Josh McDaniels.

Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby has a lot on his plate as this weekend approaches.

The third-year pro is not only gearing up to participate in his first-ever Pro Bowl on Sunday, but now he's also faced with processing the news of a new general manager and head coach.

Crosby and fellow Raiders teammates Denzel Perryman, A.J. Cole, and Hunter Renfrow participated in the first day of Pro Bowl practice on Thursday.

While all four Raiders were selected to their first Pro Bowl this season, the territory will not be too unfamiliar, as the game will be taking place on their home turf at Allegiant Stadium.

"I'm staying at the house, I just wake up, go right here," Crosby said. "It's incredible being here in Vegas -- best city in the world."

Though a fun weekend is in store for Crosby and his peers, the Second Team All-Pro edge rusher has to answer the serious questions as well.

Crosby's week entailed the replacing of former interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, whom he's spoken very highly of since the Raiders' season ended.

"It's a crazy business we're in," Crosby said. "Obviously, we're going to be attached to certain people. There are certain people that are special that you get to meet. So, yeah, Rich, no matter what, if he's here, [if] he's gone, doesn't matter, I'm always going to love him.

"So, yeah, Coach McDaniels has nothing to do with him. Obviously, I don't know him much yet, but we've had great conversations and we're excited. We just want to win football games."

