Maxx Crosby Was One of the Best at His Position on Third Down in 2021

Pro Football Focus revealed some high grades for Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby when it came to third downs last season.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is one of the NFL's most progressive up-and-comers on the defensive side of the football.

The 24-year-old edge rusher was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season after putting on a stellar third-year campaign for Las Vegas.

Not only did Crosby demonstrate excellent performance throughout the 2021 season, but he did so very often in situations where it was needed the most. A defense's response on third down is one of the most pivotal instances the group has to face in a game. Crosby made it a habit to thrive in such situations.

The young defensive end had the numbers to make a compelling argument that he was the best edge rusher in the league when it came to third downs during the 2021 season.

Pro Football Focus revealed that Crosby was first in the league in third-down pressures (46), third in pass-rush grade on third down (90.2), and second in pass rush win rate on third down (30.5%).

The Defensive MVP of the 2022 Pro Bowl finished the 2021 regular season with 56 combined tackles, eight sacks, seven passes defended, and 30 quarterback hits.

Crosby will be joined on the defensive line by one of the other best edge rushers in the league, recent Raiders addition Chandler Jones.

Crosby's success in only three years with Las Vegas could just be getting started, as the defensive end signed a four-year, $98.98-million extension with the franchise back in March. The sky is the limit for what he can accomplish as a member of the Silver and Black.

