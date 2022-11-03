McDaniels on How Raiders Can Get Davante Adams More Involved

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has produced some big numbers throughout the season, but it hasn't been off a high quantity of receptions.

In the Raiders' shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, Adams recorded just one reception for the first time since the 2016 season. It was the third game this season the five-time Pro Bowler had three receptions or fewer.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said in his Wednesday media availability that one of the solutions to getting more production from Adams is by the success of other offensive threats around him.

“I think the defense always has an opportunity to try to use schemes to limit players, there's no question that that happens," McDaniels said. "He's seen that his whole career once he started being a very productive player. And so, you have to try different things, play multiple positions, there's a lot of ways you could attempt that. And at times, the defense will still try to double or put two people or more around somebody, that's happened to him. It's happened to Hunter [Renfrow] at times, it's happened to Darren [Waller] some when those guys were out there earlier in the year.

"It’s part of the process; I also think being productive away from him. I've always felt like if a player gets double teamed, if you're productive away from the double teams, then that forces the defense to consider how much they want to continue to do that. So, I think the performance and production of others, when the defense wants to put so much attention towards one player, always weighs into trying to limit how much that happens. Again, we'll try to do the best we can to help him continue to be productive, and at the same time, we need to be able to do other things in our offense when they choose to do that, to try to be productive and move the football.”

