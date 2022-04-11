Raiders Meeting with Baylor CB Kalon Barnes

The Raiders are meeting with the fastest defensive back in the NFL Scouting Combine since 2003, Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes.

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to meet with the fastest guy in the NFL Scouting Combine.

Kalon Barnes set the fastest time for a defensive back in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine in 2003 with a speed of 4.2.

“When it actually happened, I knew it would be a fast time,” Barnes said via Pro Football Network. “Seeing the 4.2, that’s what I’ve been striving for, trying to get that time.”

“When I was 4.23 and that it was setting a record, it was fun to see. It was exciting. I knew I was going to run a fast time, but actually doing it after putting the work into it the last few months felt good.”

Barnes’ speed partially comes from the fact that he owns the Texas high school 100-meter record with a 10.22 time and won a gold medal. He won a gold medal in the 200 meters with a 21.28 time. He is a two-time Texas state 100-meter and 200-meter champion.

“Most people say I’m a track guy, but I’m trying to show I’m a football guy,” Barnes said.

“My training gave me an edge, and that’s what I hoped for when I run,” Barnes said. “I took it as track training to get out to a certain point. I just wanted to run fast and do well in the drills. It’s definitely something I’ve been shooting for since I started playing football. I still have some things I can work on to be a complete cornerback.

“In the NFL, everybody is bigger and faster and knows a little bit more,” Barnes said. “That’s what my dad always told me about competition. It just gets better and better.”'

Outside of the Raiders, Barnes is meeting with both the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings.

