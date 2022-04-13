Las Vegas Raiders Met with CB Tariq Woolen on Tuesday

The Raiders met with cornerback Tariq Woolen on Tuesday, leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to meet with potential future draft picks.

The most recent cornerback they met with happened on Tuesday when the Silver and Black met with the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) defensive back Tariq Woolen.

Woolen had a solid outing at the Senior Bowl and dominated at the NFL Combine.

At the Senior Bowl, Woolen showed some impressive work at the cornerback position, even clocking in at an impressive 22.45 miles per hour.

At the NFL Combine, Woolen ran a 4.36 and the 6-foot 4, 205-pound cornerback booked a 42-inch vertical. Woolen also posted a 10-foot 11 broad jump.

In college, Woolen originally began playing as a wide receiver before switching to a cornerback. Spending two seasons in the latter position, Woolen posted 60 total tackles including 37 solo tackles, 23 assists, 1.5 sacks, nine passes defended and two interceptions.

With stats that impressive, when Woolen comes around for the Silver and Black’s first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft at No. 86 in the third round, he may have already been grabbed by a different team.

Experts are predicting Woolen to be selected in the third round.

With that said, if the Raiders manage and/or decide to select Woolen, he’ll be part of the rebuilding process for Las Vegas’s secondary under new management. In other words, Woolen has a great possibility of making the final cut and contributing immediately for the Silver and Black.

No matter what happens, it’s been made clear by general manager Dave Ziegler that Woolen is on the Raiders' radar.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin