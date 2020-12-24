Previewing the Miami Dolphins Defense

The Miami Dolphins have a ball-hawking defense that's led the way for their playoff push

The Las Vegas Raiders could have a starter other than Derek Carr at quarterback for the first time since 2017 if he can’t recover enough from his groin injury in time for Saturday.

Whether it’s Carr or Marcus Mariota, they’ll have to prepare for a Miami Dolphins defense that after last week ranks No. 1 in points against in the entire league.

It’s arguably the biggest reason why the Dolphins are ahead of schedule as a potential playoff team in the AFC after finishing 5-11 last year.

Head coach Brian Flores has seen his experience as the New England Patriots defensive coordinator translate in his second year at the helm after the defense was ranked last in the league last season.

The Dolphins have a good pass rush with 37 sacks this season, which ranks 10th in the league. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah leads the way with nine, while linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jerome Baker each have six.

They’ve also generated the most turnovers in the NFL with 26, 16 of those being interceptions.

That total is led by a likely first time All-Pro this year, cornerback Xavien Howard, who leads the league in picks with nine this season.

Along with fellow Pro Bowler Bryon Jones, the Dolphins have one of the best cornerback duos in the league.

One weakness Miami has that the Raiders could exploit is their run defense, as the Dolphins give up 4.6 yards per carry.

The Raiders got back to running the ball effectively by recording 173 yards last week, and considering the ball-hawking nature of the Dolphins defense, it might be their best way to win.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1