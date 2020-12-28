Gruden: "I Thought He (Derek Carr) Did All He Could Do"

Head coach Jon Gruden believes quarterback Derek Carr did all he could on Saturday, considering his return from a left groin injury.

On Saturday, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr returned from a groin injury he suffered the week prior.

While obvious he was not back to his full 100%, the Raiders believed he was healthy enough to play against the Dolphins.

Carr threw 21 for 34, throwing 336 yards with an average of just under 10 yards per throw. He managed to throw and rush for a touchdown.

While Carr didn’t show his capability of rushing outside of the pocket on second or third down situations due to his groin injury, head coach Jon Gruden believes Carr did what he all could do against the Dolphins.

“I thought he did all he could do,” Gruden said after the game on Saturday. “I thought he showed a lot of toughness. You know obviously not converting on third down, I think his mobility perhaps played into that a little bit. Just a great football team, a great defensive team, as good as we’ve seen all year, they throw ever look at you that you can prepare for. I thought Derek did a great job and I thought he did enough to win tonight.”

Carr’s stats alone showed he had a good day in the office, avoiding throwing or fumbling the football against the Dolphins.

While Carr and his offense should have punched a touchdown in with seconds left on the clock, securing a victory, considering the state of their quarterback, Gruden believes it was the right call to make.

As he has said more than once this season, “I don’t regret the call. But I regret the results.”

