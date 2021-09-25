Injury Reports Released For Raiders and Dolphins

The latest injury reports are in for the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins ahead of Sunday's game.

The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten off to an explosive start offensively this season, but one area that needs work is the running game.

Injuries have played a part in that, and that won't change this week as running back Josh Jacobs is likely to miss his second consecutive game.

The Raiders Pro Bowler was listed as doubtful on the Raiders final injury report after not practicing all week.

Guard Richie Incognito has been declared out as well, still trying to come back from a calf injury that's proving to be a more serious issue.

The only other players ruled out for the Raiders Sunday are safeties Dallin Leavitt and Roderic Teamer.

For the Raiders running game, Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber are slated to carry the load once again.

The duo didn't produce great numbers last week, but head coach Jon Gruden thinks an improved team effort will yield better production.

"We've got to get them some better looks in the running game," said Gruden.

"We misfired on some assignments. We've got to play better. We've got to run the ball better collectively--it's not just the back and his statistical data."

Gruden does have a point, but no matter whatever form it comes, the Raiders' offense can only get better if they can get their identity on the ground reestablished.

For the Miami Dolphins, the biggest news already came out in that their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play while he recovers from broken ribs.

Other than that, every other player listed on their injury report didn't miss practice this week.

It'll just have to be another week where the Raiders have to play at less than full strength in trying to stay undefeated.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin