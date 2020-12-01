Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins Game Moved

After losing a game earlier this year out of primetime because of COVID-19, the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Miami Dolphins Game has now been moved.

If football on Christmas day wasn’t enough, you don’t have to wait long after to catch another full slate of games, including the Silver and Black hosting the Dolphins in Las Vegas.

Raider Maven Publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., last week in his question and answer article alluded to the possibility of a game being moved. We now know his sources were corrected.

After losing its primetime game due to COVID-19 back in week seven against the Bucs, the NFL has awarded the Raiders with a primetime game the day after Christmas Day.

Week 16 will kick off its week on Friday and continue with three games on Saturday, Dec. 26.

The first game will be between the Buccaneers and Lions, followed by the 49ers traveling to the desert to take on the Cardinals.

Saturday night will conclude with the anticipated matchup between the Raiders and the surprising Dolphins.

The game was originally listed for Sunday as TBA, but we are clearly aware that they will meet up on Saturday night.

The Dolphins are currently (7-4) and hold the No.5 spot in the wildcard, while the Raiders dropped to (6-5) and the No.9 spot out of the wildcard spot.

Who knows how the record will be for both teams in the next few weeks, but with both teams looking to make a push for the playoffs, this matchup will have serious potential implications on determining who will go forward and who will be heading home early after the season.

On a good note.

In the last seven Christmas weekend contests, the Raiders are (5-2), including (4-0) at home.

In last year’s Week 16 matchup, the Raiders prevailed with a 24-17 win against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Now they will look to do the same against the Dolphins and make a push into the playoffs.

The Las Vegas Raiders will try to get back on track after getting blown out by the Atlanta Falcons when they go back on the road to face the New York Jets.

