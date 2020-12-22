The Dolphins Are Considering Saturday a Playoff Game

The past two games have been treated like a playoff game for the Raiders.

Now, the Dolphins are coming to Las Vegas with the same mindset.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says Sunday will start their one-game-at-a-time playoff mentality.

“I don’t have a problem with people talking about what they’re going to talk about,” Flores said via WPLG. “Our Playoffs is this week against the Raiders. That’s my, let’s call it the Playoff this week against the Raiders, let’s call it that. It’s one game at a time. That’s what my focus is. That’s where we try to direct their focus... It’s a one-game season. Let’s call it a one-game Playoff season.”

The Dolphins are coming off a 22 to 12 victory against the Patriots. The Patriots loss mathematically eliminated them from the Playoffs for the first time since 2008.

With last week’s win, Miami secured a winning season for the first time since 2016, when the Dolphins fell short to the Steelers in the Wild Card game.

With the vulnerable state, the Raiders were last week against the Chargers, the Dolphins will look to use full advantage of the Silver and Black weaknesses.

The return of many players inactive from last week’s match should help the Silver and Black. In addition, the longer off-week could be advantageous for the Raiders as they hold on to the thread of life that remain this season.

As for the Dolphins, it’s final preparations for the Playoffs.

