Previewing The Miami Dolphins Offense

Through their first two games, the Miami Dolphins offense hasn't done much to inspire confidence

The Las Vegas Raiders have the opportunity to go 3-0 to start the season for the first time since they last went to the Super Bowl in 2002.

To do that, they'll have to get past the Miami Dolphins. Fortunately for the Raiders, the Dolphins may be without their starting quarterback on Sunday.

That will be the key injury status to watch this week, as QB Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with injured ribs.

He was knocked out early of their game last week against the Buffalo Bills, and the offense only got worse after.

The Dolphins only scored 17 points against the New England Patriots in Week 1, and then got shutout against the Bills.

Backup Jacoby Brissett came in and he only threw for only 169 yards on 40 pass attempts with one interception.

Even if Tagovailoa plays, he only threw for 202 yards against the Patriots and has been up and down in his brief NFL career.

The Dolphins have taken the time to give Tagovailoa a capable supporting cast, drafting his former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle's sixth overall this year.

He joins Miami's longtime No.1 wideout in DeVante Parker and free-agent signee Will Fuller to give the Dolphins an explosive group of receivers.

Along with running back Myles Gaskin and tight end Mike Gesicki, Miami has the pieces of what should be a good offense.

What hasn't been good so far is Miami's offensive line, which has given up eight sacks in two games.

With that level of protection, no QB they trot out will have time to make throws and their running game, which hasn't broken 100 yards in either of their games, won't be effective.

It's the kind of situation that can play into the Raider defense's hands, especially with the improvements they have shown so far in being able to rush the passer.

