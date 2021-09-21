Previewing The Miami Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders return home this week to face a Miami Dolphins team that might not have its starting quarterback.

The Las Vegas Raiders showed they could be for real in going on the road and beating the Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-17, on Sunday.

They'll now have a chance to get revenge on the team that effectively ended their playoff hopes last season, the Miami Dolphins (1-1.

It was in that game that after the Dolphins inserted Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback, they outscored the Raiders 10-9 in the fourth quarter to steal the game in Vegas.

Fitzpatrick, however, is no longer a Dolphin, and starting quarterback Tagovailoa might not suit up because of injury when Miami returns to Las Vegas on Sunday.

Tagovailoa sustained bruised ribs early in Miami's blowout 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

If Tagovailoa can't play, backup Jacoby Brissett would likely come off the bench and start for his third different team.

Brissett will be playing behind a suspect offensive line that gave up six sacks to the Bills.

The Dolphins do have intriguing playmakers like receivers Jaylen Waddle, Will Fuller, and DeVante Parker, but the offense through two games has shown very little.

It was on defense where the Dolphins' strength was last year in giving up the sixth-fewest points per game in the league.

They have one of the NFL's best cornerback duos in Xavien Howard and Byron Jones but haven't shown much of a pass rush.

That includes their win against the New England Patriots to open the season, in which they likely would have lost if not for a late Patriots fumble.

This is a Dolphins team that hasn't shown the form of the 10-win season they had last year.

With what the Raiders (2-0) have displayed to start this season, they should be favored to stay undefeated on Sunday.

