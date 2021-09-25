X-Factors For Raiders Against The Dolphins

Looking at some of the biggest X-factors for when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to beat a third straight team that had a winning record in 2020 when they take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

It's another chance to have the head-to-head advantage over another potential playoff contender in the AFC.

There will be multiple X-factors to take into account for the game, starting with important recent news...

The absence of Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out ahead of Sunday because of broken ribs.

It was originally thought that Tagovailoa was dealing with bruised ribs, but further tests have confirmed the injury to be more serious.

In his stead, backup Jacoby Brissett will be starting for the third different franchise in his career.

While he's performed capably before, it's a definite unknown how effective Miami's offense will be without their starting quarterback, especially after scoring no points against the Buffalo Bills.

The Raiders young receivers vs. the Dolphins secondary

Wide receivers Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards, and Hunter Renfrow have all shown well to start this season.

The Raiders were banking on their young receiving corps breaking out, but they'll have a significant challenge to face in the Miami secondary.

It starts with All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, who led the NFL last season with 10 interceptions.

Along with other veteran corners and safeties like Byron Jones, Eric Rowe, and Jason McCourty, the Dolphins feature a deep and experienced defensive backfield.

Having been able to take advantage of banged-up secondaries in their first two games, Sunday will be an important measuring stick to see how far the Raiders wideouts have come in their development.

Especially if the Raiders continue to struggle running the ball, Ruggs and company will need to find ways to get open consistently.

