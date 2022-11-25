Mick Lombardi: 'I Have No Complaints' About Group's Attitude

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a thrilling overtime win over the Denver Broncos in Week 11, but the team still faces a tough process of getting out of the hole they have dug for themselves.

While the energy in the locker room is high after a big-time come-from-behind win, Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said it has been there all season for his offense, despite what their 3-7 record may suggest.

"You do feel an element of satisfaction getting a win, but throughout this entire season, I feel that the guys have really come in here every single day and had a great mindset of they're the same guys every day," Lombardi said in his Tuesday press conference. "They work really hard. They want to take the coaching, and we try to be as consistent as possible as a coaching staff. The energy and level of wanting to get the things done and wanting to get the level execution at a high level, has been great from the guys.

"I give them a lot of credit. My hat is off to them for sure, all season, because all they've done here is come in and work. They've had great, positive attitudes. So can the mood change? 100 percent, for sure. But I would say for us, this entire season, I have no complaints for that because it's been really excellent from their part all year."

The Raiders will look to build off their win in Denver when they head to Seattle for a matchup with the Seahawks on Sunday. It will be the first meeting between the clubs since 2018.

