Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Prepares to Face His Old Team

The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up to face a very good San Francisco 49ers team that will be riding an eight-game win streak heading into Sunday's matchup.

The Week 16 showdown will also be of significance for Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, who spent four seasons with San Francisco as assistant to the head coach, an offensive assistant, a defensive assistant and an offensive quality control coach.

"[I]t's a great organization," Lombardi said in his Tuesday press conference. "I mean, Mr. [Jed] York, and Dr. [John] York, and the whole York family does a phenomenal job in terms of running that organization first class. I mean, I really enjoyed my time there. And then my wife, [I] got married there. I've got a lot of good memories there in terms of how they did things. It was a long time ago. I was an assistant with Coach [Jim] Harbaugh, and then Coach [Jim] Tomsula and Coach [Chip] Kelly.

"I think the biggest thing for me, I think I spoke to you guys earlier, I've coached on the defensive side of the ball and coached on the offensive side of the ball. And so, my background in terms of coaching, I was able to learn a lot and kind of take everything in and really learn how to be a coach. That was really the biggest thing for me in my time there. I really grew as a coach in terms of just taking in information and it's really benefited me now as I sit here with you guys. But I really enjoyed my time there, what a great place to coach and what a great place to live. My wife's from San Mateo, so she's a hometown Bay Area girl through and through."

