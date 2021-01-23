Raiders NFL Mock Draft: Day Three Picks

We have part two of our initial Las Vegas Raiders NFL mock draft

After going over part one of our initial Las Vegas Raiders mock draft, it’s now time to go over the predictions for the Raiders later round picks.

NFL fans know that it can be more of a longshot that day three picks will be super successful, but the Raiders have done a good job in recent years of picking up impact players late in the draft.

Starters like Maxx Crosby and Hunter Renfrow were day three picks, so there should be plenty of potentials for the Raiders to find key contributors.

Round 4, pick No. 112: Ambry Thomas, cornerback, Michigan

Lamarcus Joyner hasn’t been the answer that the Raiders have hoped for in terms of manning the slot.

Looking at a player like Ambry Thomas, he could provide the playmaking edge that Joyner didn’t have the last two years.

Thomas did forego his senior season, but in 2019 finished well above average for Pro Football Focus (PFF). He also recorded three interceptions in 2019, a leading mark for Michigan’s defense.

Joyner hasn’t recorded a turnover since becoming a Raider a new complement for Damon Arnette and Trayvon Mullen in the slot is needed for this team.

Round 5, pick No. 146: Jonathan Adams Jr., wide receiver, Arkansas State

The Raiders have a lot of potential uncertainty at their wide receiver spot next season.

Top draft pick Henry Ruggs III didn’t play well as a rookie, and leading receiver Nelson Agholor will be a free agent.

The need to find a late complement to Ruggs, especially a bigger-bodied receiver at 6-3 and 220 pounds, could be enough for the Raiders to pull the trigger on someone like Johnathan Adams, coming off a big year for Arkansas State.

Round 6, pick No. 179: Isaiah Thomas, edge, Oklahoma

Being the 16th best edge defender in the country per PFF and having measurables of 6-5 and 267 pounds makes Thomas an intriguing edge prospect for the Raiders to go along with Crosby and Clelin Ferrell.

Round 7, pick No. 212: Chris Rodriguez Jr., running back, Kentucky

Looking for talent this late, Rodriguez was incredibly efficient during his time at Kentucky where he averaged 6.6 yards per carry in 2020.

The Raiders could need a new backup running back this offseason, and if Rodriguez, who was the second-best running back graded by PFF, is still available, that’s a hard talent to turn down.

