Raiders Must Maintain Offensive Momentum from Last Week

The Silver and Black must bring their offensive momentum from last week's game today.

The secret is out for a successful Las Vegas Raiders offense.

As obvious as it might seem, maintaining a Raiders offense with momentum is a major key to success.

Last week alone, the game-winning final drive by the Silver and Black quarterback Derek Carr was the 28th of his career.

The 41-yard drive was finished off with a game-winning 48-yard field goal by placekicker Daniel Carlson.

"With Daniel [Carlson], I always think around the 35 [yard line] and if it's a little bit farther than that, I still think he can make it, obviously," Carr said.

"He shows it all the time. If I can help him out with an easy completion, depending on time and timeouts and all that kind of stuff. Algorithms, I guess, going through my head and trying to figure out decisions and all that kind of stuff."

Wide receiver Zay Jones had his best outing as a Raiders yet last week. He had six catches for 67 receiving yards.

"It just showed me that Derek had a lot of confidence in me," Jones said. "Just a trust and belief in my teammates.”

“All across the board. ... Just trusting and believing that were are going to have an opportunity – no matter if it is 10 seconds, 30 seconds, whatever it takes to win a football game. Just stay alive and we are still in it."

Jones and the rest of the offense need to keep up their positive momentum this week.

