Three Raiders Players Named to PFF 1st Quarter All-Pro Team

Three Raiders, two defensive players and one special team player, were named to the PFF First Quarter All-Pro team.

Four weeks into the regular season, the Las Vegas Raiders own a 3-1 record. All three victories came against teams that won 10 or more games last season.

Pro Football Focus released their NFL First Quarter All-Pro Team after the conclusion of Week 4.

On that list were three Raiders, all on defense or special teams.

Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby was named a first-team edge rusher, with PFF noting him as, “one of the biggest surprises of the season.”

Honestly, I don’t take it as a surprise though.

Crosby has led the team in sacks in his first two seasons out of Eastern Michigan. He currently has the most sacks of any player that was drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Currently, Crosby owns a 91.6 pass-rushing grade. He leads the NFL with 30 quarterback pressures at the moment.

Cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. was also listed on the first-team cornerback. He is the third-oldest defensive player on the list.

Hayward currently owns an 84.3 OFF grade and allowed just a 46.6 passer rating to throws thrown into his coverage.

He’s shown his impact on the Raiders defense and the NFL has taken notice.

Also, someone who may come as a surprise, punter A.J. Cole was named onto the first team as well.

Cole currently is punting an average of 51.5 yards per punt and so far placed seven punts inside the 20-yard line.

Also, rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was listed on the second team, owning a 76.1 PFF rating and ranked top-10 in the NFL entering Week 5.

