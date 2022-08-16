CB Nate Brooks Speaks on First Preseason Game With Raiders

Just two days after being signed by the Las Vegas Raiders, cornerback made his debut for the Silver and Black in the team's preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Brooks had around a handful of reps in Sunday's game, but he made the most of it, finishing the contest with two tackles.

While the soon-to-be 26-year-old corner is new to the Raiders, he is familiar with some of the coaches, having had a brief stint on the New England Patriots' practice squad.

Raider Maven's own Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. caught up with Brooks for a one-on-one interview following Las Vegas' 26-20 victory on Sunday.

The video can be viewed above, while the transcript can be read below:

Raiders cornerback Nate Brooks

Q: How does it feel to be in the desert and to be a Raider?

Nate Brooks: "It feels great. I know pretty much all the coaching staff and some teammates here, but it feels great. Just got to get a grasp of the playbook (and) keep playing."

Q: Did it seem good to just get in and get a hit in on somebody else? It comes back pretty quick, doesn't it?

Nate Brooks: "Yeah, it did feel good to finally get the pads wet, but like I said, (I've) got to improve -- improve on some technique stuff and get ready next week."

Q: Did it help when the Raiders called because you know so many people -- you know what they want, you know the system -- doesn't that make it a little bit easier for a new guy who signed?

Nate Brooks: "Yeah, it does help a little bit. You already have a grasp of what the (defensive coordinator) and the head coach -- their expectations and how they run stuff."

