Raiders Season Review: Nate Hobbs

The rookie and former fifth round pick was arguably the best late round find in the draft last year.

When the Las Vegas Raiders selected cornerback Nate Hobbs out of Illinois in the fifth round of last year's NFL Draft, it was thought he'd be a depth piece to start out.

Injuries to the Raiders secondary and a strong preseason opened the opportunity for Hobbs to earn a starting role, and it was one he would take full advantage of.

In 16 games, with nine starts, Hobbs was a key cog of the Raiders defense as their starting nickel back.

Hobbs was among the best rookie defenders in the league, ranking fifth among corners ranked by Pro Football Focus.

What was most impressive was how Hobbs was able to affect the game in multiple ways.

Of course, being a corner, coverage ability is prioritized, and Hobbs ranked highly in that, having a top-10 grade from PFF and finishing with nine pass breakups and one interception.

Hobbs did allow a high completion percentage against him, but for limited yardage and allowed a manageable 92.1 quarterback rating when in coverage.

He was a force against the run, having the fourth-most tackles on the Raiders last season and receiving a top-10 grade in that area from PFF as well.

He was also a dangerous blitzer, racking up nine combined sacks, pressures and knockdowns on opposing QBs.

Hobbs showed the ability of a versatile playmaker who can be deployed anywhere on the field and be a real mismatch against offenses.

Taking into account the value he's already provided being a late round pick, and Hobbs has set himself up to be a key cog for the Raiders defense for many more games to come.

