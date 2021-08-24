Nate Hobbs Growing Into Difference Maker for Raiders

Rookie fifth-round cornerback Nate Hobbs has opened people's eyes this preseason with his strong, all-around play

Head Coach Jon Gruden himself said that giving out game balls in the preseason isn't common, but for rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs, he gladly made an exception.

"He (Hobbs) played nickel to start the game and played excellent there," said Gruden.

"Then we played him outside, we had a couple corners hurt tonight and he went outside and played very well and made some impact plays."

It was after the second consecutive standout preseason effort for the Raiders fifth-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Hobbs made a jumping interception in the third quarter, broke up a screen on the Rams opening drive to force a three and out, and flashed in both run defense and special teams.

With veteran corner Nevin Lawson hurt, Hobbs has completely taken advantage of the opportunity to show his skills.

"I'm gaining the coaches' trust, and they trusted me to play multiple spots," said Hobbs after the game.

It's quickly becoming apparent that Hobbs may now be the favorite to win the starting nickel corner spot on the Raiders defense.

For Gruden, he admitted that seeing Hobbs in this position so early was a surprise, but he can't deny what the rookie brings to the table.

He has the 'it' factor," Gruden said. "He rarely makes the same mistake twice. He loves football. He eats it up and he's one of the energizers of our defense."

If things keep going like this, the Raiders may have found a late-round steal in Hobbs.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin