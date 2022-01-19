Raiders Add Another Asset to Reserve/Future Contracts

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to build on their Reserve/Future contracts, seemingly establishing an early foundation for a practice squad.

The club announced on Tuesday that it would be adding former fifth-round pick, safety Natrell Jamerson to the organization through a Reserve/Future contract.

The 26-year-old former Wisconsin Badger comes off a short stint with the New York Giants, where he resided after being waived by the New York Jets in late October.

Jamerson was drafted by the New Orleans Saints as the 164th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Saints and picked up by the Houston Texans the next day.

Jamerson played 10 games with Houston before being waived later that season. He was then picked up by the Green Bay Packers, where he played two games before once again being released the following August.

He then played five games with the Carolina Panthers before being placed on the Injured/Reserve list in October of 2019.

Jamerson remained a Panther until he was cut by the organization last February. He was given another chance with the New Orleans Saints afterward but was waived by the team in August, leading to his stints with the Jets and Giants.

Jamerson started his college career as a wide receiver at Wisconsin before moving to cornerback his sophomore and junior seasons, and then to safety for his senior campaign. He totaled 88 tackles and two interceptions in his time with the Badgers.

The safety was named All-Big Ten honorable mention in his final year.

