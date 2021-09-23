Negativity Not Getting to Jon Gruden & Raiders

Despite the negativity after a 2-0 start, Head Coach Jon Gruden and the Raiders are not letting any of the negativity get to them.

For whatever reason, there’s always negativity about the Las Vegas Raiders.

But for Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and his team, the negativity isn’t getting to them.

“I try not to worry about the negative things,” Gruden said. “I don’t pay attention to that kind of stuff.”

“There’s a lot of people paid a lot of money to get Twitter hits and YouTube videos and encourage you to feed your mind with negativity. I don’t really care about that stuff.”

“I’m at a point now where I like to feed the birds, I like to go fishing and I like to have a good time. And I’m going to have a good time coaching.”

“I like these players and I don’t give a damn about negativity. There’s enough of it in politics, in our social world right now, and we’re here to try to create a positive Las Vegas vibe and have some fun here. That’s what we’re doing.”

On the field itself, the Raiders have delivered two weeks into the season. What needs to be credited and acknowledged is the fact that the Silver and Black defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens with pretty much a non-existent ground game.

Imagine how threatening the Raiders could be with a ground game.

Either way, none of this negativity will be getting to Raiders anytime soon.

