Looking into New Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley

Brand new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley comes to Las Vegas to implement a 4-3 Cover 3 Defense he began using in Seattle.

With the 2021 NFL Draft officially finished, it’s time that time again to start profiling the coaching staff for the Silver and Black.

We start with newly hired defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who most recently served as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. Bradley was hired back in January to replace Paul Guenther after he was hired late last season for poor performance.

During Bradley’s initial press conference as a defensive coordinator for the Silver and Black, he reiterated that he believed in owner Mark Davis, alongside general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden’s vision.

“What I was really impressed with was when I came in here to interview, it was just the vision that Coach (Gruden) had,” Bradley said back in January. “I had a chance to meet with [Owner] Mark Davis – he was in on the interview and shared his vision.”

"To hear Jon Gruden’s vision, (General Manager) Mike Mayock’s vision, it was something that was very good for me to hear and to see just how they are so closely related. It was just a very, very positive experience.”

With that, it’s important to know that this isn’t Bradley’s first rodeo with Gruden. Bradley served as Gruden’s defensive quality assistant in 2006 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bradley was later promoted to linebackers for the 2007 and 2008 seasons.

Bradley, who is known for implementing Pete Carroll’s 4-3 Cover 3 defense during his time with the Seattle Seahawks from 2009 to 2013. During that time, as defensive coordinator, Bradley improves Seattle’s defense to the top of the rankings.

Bradley still implements the 4-3 Cover 3 defense today.

In the coming days, we’ll take a look at deep dive into Bradley’s defensive staff.

