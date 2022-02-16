Bill Belichick Has Shown Disapproval of 'Poaching' in the Past

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick once condemned the concept of former coaches "poaching" from his staff.

Newly hired Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has been quick to build his new coaching staff in Las Vegas.

The main common denominator among him and some of his selections? They have all been former New England Patriots coaches.

McDaniels has welcomed aboard former Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi as offensive coordinator, former Patriots offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo for the same position, and former Patriots assistant coach Bo Hardegree as quarterbacks coach.

It's a common action for new coaches to take. It makes sense for a coach to want to team up with other coaches they've had success with at other franchises.

Legendary Patriots coach Bill Belichick has spoken highly of his former offensive coordinator (McDaniels), but he's also been on the record declaring his disdain for his former coaches plucking from his staff.

Evan Lazar, the Patriots beat writer for CLNS Media Network, brought Belichick's thoughts on the issue to light in a tweet from Saturday.

Lazar quoted Belichick's statements from a documentary with former colleague and Alabama coach Nick Saban from a few years ago.

"Yeah, look, I'm happy for the people who have worked hard for me to get opportunities," Belichick said. "And I want to see them build their own program. When they try to tear down our program, that's kind where the line I feel like gets crossed. Without really talking about it, we've always kind of had that kind of respectful relationship."

Like any coach, Belichick wants the best for his staff and their future endeavors. While he hasn't spoken on McDaniels' recent additions to his staff, it's interesting to keep in mind his opinion on this particular topic in the past.

