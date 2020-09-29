It’s Not All Bad for the Raiders Defense

The Raiders defense struggled on Sunday.

Once Bill Belichick shifted to a rush heavy offense in the second quarter, the Silver and Black just didn’t have a response.

With that said, there were a couple of positive defensive moments during the 36-20 loss against the Patriots.

Take for instance safety Johnathan Abram’s interception in the first quarter. While that was his high point of the day, picking off Cam Newton early in the game is something not everyone can do.

If one isolate’s the interception, the interception itself is well-executed not just by Abram but the Raiders defense as a whole.

Collapsing the pocket on an opponent’s quarterback and forcing him to make a poor throw is definitely something the Raiders defense needs to continue doing this season.

The other positive outcome from Sunday was the two sacks by defensive end Maxx Crosby. Crosby’s sacks were the only two to come from the Raiders on Sunday in a game where they needed to hit and sack the quarterback much more.

It's only the third sack of the year for the Raiders, the first one coming in Week 1 against the Panthers.

The other thing to note is the Silver and Black are not at full power. With both tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski out due to injury, when the two ultimately return, they both should help the defense overall.

While the Raiders defense still played horrifically on Sunday, there were some positives on the field. The Silver and Black need to learn their mistakes, reset and prepare for the Bills this weekend.

