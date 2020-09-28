SI.com
RaiderMaven
Derek Carr Was Working With a Collapsing Pocket

Hikaru Kudo

It was a tough loss for the Raiders on Sunday.

In the 36-20 loss against the Patriots, not only was the Raiders defense getting walked on top of like butter but the Silver and Black offense struggled to defend their quarterback.

Carr went 24-for-32 on the day yesterday with 261 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked twice yesterday and fumbled the ball twice.

While stats alone don’t make it seem like it was the worst day for Carr, he was working with a collapsing pocket for the entire game.

Multiple times, Carr had to work his way out of the pocket and rush to find a receiver or scramble for a few yards.

The height of the pocket collapsing happened when he fumbled the ball in his own endzone after his offensive line collapsed. It resulted in a New England touchdown.

The performance of the offensive line on Sunday can be blamed on the loss of center Richie Incognito and tackle Trent Brown.

While Incognito is a center, a strong solid center is important to any successful offensive line. With the leader of the line gone, the Patriots kept exploiting the Silver and Black weakness.

As for Brown, he has only played a handful of snaps this season after once again staying inactive due to injury. With his backup, Sam Young also injured, Denzelle Good was instead the starting right tackle for the Silver and Black.

A lot of the pocket collapsing was from Good’s position.

Similar to last season, injuries are starting to bite the Raiders. The Silver and Black must figure out how to defend their quarterback even with limited talent, as them up against the Bills and the Chiefs in the next two weeks.

