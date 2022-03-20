Dave Ziegler: Raiders & Patriots Have Different Philosophies

While both head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler came from the Patriots organization, there is no intent on having the same philosophies as their former home.

At first glance, many may think the Las Vegas Raiders are following in the footsteps of the New England Patriots' success after the hire of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Ziegler made sure to reiterate at the NFL Scouting Combine that the Silver and Black will have their own philosophies they believe in separate from the Patriots.

“The way I would actually say is No,” Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I think that we’re gonna have… they have their set of principles what they want offensively or what they want defensively and obviously Josh was there for a long time so you know there is some offensive things that I know he values that we’ll value here but they might not value that anymore.”

“They have their own offensive coaches that are going to have their own philosophy. And same thing defensively.”

The biggest change away from the Patriots is by far the hiring of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. He served the past two seasons as the assistant head coach/defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

“We have Pat and Pat has his own ideas and philosophies and as a group as a whole, we have what we are going to look for in different positions,” Ziegler said.

“I mean, I think we all want to find people that love playing football and passionate about what they do. I don’t think there’s going to be real specific crossover there.”

