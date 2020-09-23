Previewing Raiders Next Opponent, The New England Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders showed the doubters what they were capable of Monday night, beating a team that many had as a Super Bowl contender in the New Orleans Saints.

It’s clear now that the Raiders have the capabilities to play with the NFL’s best, and they’ll get the chance to do that again this weekend when they face the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Sunday.

These Patriots, though, are not the ones that NFL fans have gotten to know over the past 20 years, at least on the surface.

Gone is six-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. He now resides in Tampa Bay playing for the Buccaneers.

Replacing him is former MVP winner Cam Newton, in his first year in New England after playing with the Carolina Panthers since 2011.

The team’s level of play hasn’t seemed to drop though. They won against the Miami Dolphins in week one before losing a nail-biter to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football last week.

They may look different, but at the end of the day they still have Bill Belichick roaming those sidelines.

As long as he’s there, the Pats likely won’t be pushed around.

It helps that Newton has gotten off to a great start, completing over 71 percent of his passes and accounting for five touchdowns.

Julian Edelman is still a threat from the slot, and the defense currently has the league lead with recording four interceptions.

Just like it was with the Saints, the Raiders will once again have the opportunity to prove themselves.

In this case though, it’ll be against THE premier franchise in the NFL for the last 20 years.

