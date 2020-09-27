Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Week Three

The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for another high-profile game this Sunday against the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

However, they will be down several key contributors when they take on the former dynasty.

Tackle Trent Brown, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, guard Richie Incognito, tackle Sam Young and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III all will miss the game.

Brown, Kwiatkoski and Young are all still recovering from the injuries they suffered in the opening game against the Carolina Panthers.

With Brown it’s a calf injury, Young it’s his groin and Kwiatkoski a pectoral injury.

Incognito injured his achilles early in the Monday night game against the Saints. He was then put on Injured Reserve at the start of this week and will be out three weeks, although it’s expected that he’ll be back soon as that time is up.

All that had been expected, though. The biggest news coming out of the end of the Raiders practice on Friday was that Henry Ruggs III was ruled out for the game on Sunday because of a hamstring injury.

The Raiders first round pick has only four receptions for 59 yards in his two games, but he’s already shown flashes of the explosive element he can bring to the Raiders offense.

Without him, the Raiders will have veterans Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones to fill in alongside rookie Bryan Edwards.

It isn’t all bad news thankfully. Both running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller returned to practice and are slated to play on Sunday.

As for the Patriots, it was declared that their starting center David Andrews, running back James White and linebacker Josh Uche are out for the game.

Receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry, defensive tackle Adam Butler, tackle Isaiah Wynn and safety Kyle Dugger are questionable.

Both teams will be without starters, although for the Raiders it does seem that the injury list is growing by the week.

It doesn’t mean they can’t beat the Patriots on Sunday, although the road to that result certainly has become a little harder.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the New England Patriots Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: New England -5.5

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1