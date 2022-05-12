Raiders Trade for Patriots Backup Quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly trading for New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

The new Las Vegas Raiders regime keeps the New England Patriots connection alive as Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler keep bringing similar faces to their new team.

As reported on Thursday by Albert Breer, the Raiders are reportedly trading for Patriots backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Stidham adds to the list of players that the Raiders are signing out of the Patriots system.

The 25-year-old backup quarterback played for McDaniels when he was the Patriots' offensive coordinator for the last three years and now rejoins him in Las Vegas.

With Derek Carr signing a three-year extension worth $121.5 million, Carr locks up the starting job, meanwhile, Stidham joins the backup competition alongside offseason signees Nick Mullens and Garrett Gilbert.

Both teams will reportedly swap future draft picks in the exchange for Stidham.

The Raiders will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Patriots, while New England will send Stidham and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Vegas.

Raider Maven’s Editor and Publisher Hondo Carpenter has been able to confirm the move.

Stidham was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Auburn.

In two seasons with the Tigers, the Baylor transfer passed for 5,952 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

In the NFL, he spent his first three seasons with the Patriots as a backup quarterback to Tom Brady and Cam Newton, and later behind Mac Jones.

Stidham didn’t see any action a year ago and hasn’t had much on-field experience throughout his career.

He has played a total of eight games, with no starts, while completing 24-of-48 passes for 270 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Stidham missed most of the 2021 season on the physically unable to perform list (PUP List), as he was recovering from a back injury. He would return in the middle of the season as the third-string quarterback behind Jones and Brian Hoyer.

When the Patriots selected Bailey Zappe in the fourth round last month in the 2022 NFL Draft, it sealed his time in New England was coming to a close.

The Raiders are giving Stidham a chance to compete for a backup role on a system he is familiar with.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews